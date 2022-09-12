Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 120,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $993,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Trading Up 47.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.