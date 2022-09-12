Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 676.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.