Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 864,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

