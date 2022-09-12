Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

