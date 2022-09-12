Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

AN opened at $117.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at $925,654,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,968 shares of company stock valued at $81,477,703. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

