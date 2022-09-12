Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

