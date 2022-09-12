33,609 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

