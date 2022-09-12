Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $6.84 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,243 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

