Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

