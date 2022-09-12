14,230 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

