Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 58,347 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

