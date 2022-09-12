Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $611.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 609 ($7.36), with a volume of 61449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 544.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 479.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2,424.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

