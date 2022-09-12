Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.84 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

