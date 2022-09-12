Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $224,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.