Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 831.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

