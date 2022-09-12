Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,125 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

