LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 791.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $20.45 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

