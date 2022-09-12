Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.18 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.62% of Joint worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Joint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $19.32 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

