Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.11 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 953.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $355.96 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.61 and its 200 day moving average is $396.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

