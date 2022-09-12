Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,141 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.22% of Health Catalyst worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $27,090. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $11.54 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

