Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,196 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

