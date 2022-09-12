Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 303,884 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 444.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.18% of CommScope worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Down 0.6 %

CommScope stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.