Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,939 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.24% of Green Dot worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $154,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $21.21 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

