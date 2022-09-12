Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,986 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

