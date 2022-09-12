PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $172.64 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

