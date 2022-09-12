Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

PAC stock opened at $146.34 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

