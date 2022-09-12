Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

