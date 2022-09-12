Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:FICO opened at $451.77 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day moving average is $431.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

