Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

