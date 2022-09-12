Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $3.09 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $10.00 target price on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

