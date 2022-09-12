Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Buys 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LTRPA opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 412,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

