Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Buys 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
LTRPA opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Featured Stories
