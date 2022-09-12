Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,995.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

