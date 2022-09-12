Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) VP Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) VP Kevin Whitman sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $20,211.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.66 on Monday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 775.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 222,017 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.