Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 662 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fulgent Genetics Price Performance
FLGT stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
