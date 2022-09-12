Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 662 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FLGT stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

