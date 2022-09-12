Heather White Sells 713 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Heather White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00.
Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
