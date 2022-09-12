J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Purchases $35,227.50 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 416,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 686,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.