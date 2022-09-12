Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 25,438 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,627.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94.
Kaleyra Price Performance
Kaleyra stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $14.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.