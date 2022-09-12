Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 25,438 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,627.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Kaleyra stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $14.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaleyra

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

