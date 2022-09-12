Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) COO Sells 1,021 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Coastal Financial stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

About Coastal Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.