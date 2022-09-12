Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 1,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

