Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 5,667 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
GRF opened at $8.36 on Monday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
