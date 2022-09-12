Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $123,057.36 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $395.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $448.29.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.