Therese M. Vaughan Sells 932 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

