Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,922 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 568,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.88 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

