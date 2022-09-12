United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 22,183 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $33.36 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

