United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.26.

