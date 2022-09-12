United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 112,281 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.
