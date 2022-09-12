Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 2.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

