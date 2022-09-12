iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

