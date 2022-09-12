ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Transparency ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Transparency ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CTRU opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. ARK Transparency ETF has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Get ARK Transparency ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.