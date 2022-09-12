Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,671,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,831,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $422.97 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.